JEE Advanced 2020: Registrations for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2020 will begin today i.e. September 12, on JEE Advanced’s online portal, jeeadv.ac.in for those of Indian nationality. The registrations will be started by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) based in Delhi and will only be online.

The registrations for those of other nationalities for JEE Advanced 2020 began on September 5. Candidates need to fill the application forms before or on September 17, although, the application fee can be paid till September 18, either virtually or in person. The fee will not be returned to the candidate.

The highest 2.5 lakh candidates in JEE Main 2020 will be able to apply for JEE Advanced 2020. The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the JEE Main September Exam 2020 Paper I (BE/B.Tech) Results yesterday evening i.e. September 11.

Follow the given steps to apply for JEE Advanced 2020:

Visit JEE Advanced’s official website, jeeadv.ac.in. From the notices, pick out the one for registration of Indian nationals for JEE Advanced. Type in the login credentials and click on the Login button. Fill in the required information and upload the required papers in the indicated formats. Pay the exam application fee.

Note: Candidates will also be able to add more phone numbers and email addresses to the ones already submitted in the JEE Main 2020 application form.

The JEE Advanced exam will be in two parts: Paper 1 and Paper 2 with a time limit of three hours for both individually. The Admit Card will be uploaded on the same website of JEE Advanced.

