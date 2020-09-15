JEE Advanced 2020: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on September 27. The 2.5 lakh candidates who gained the highest marks in JEE Main 2020, held from September 1 to 6, will be able to register for JEE Advanced.

JEE Advanced 2020: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on September 27. The 2.5 lakh candidates who gained the highest marks in JEE Main 2020, held from September 1 to 6, will be able to register for JEE Advanced. The JEE Main Exam was held with coronavirus guidelines in effect (the wearing of face covers and masks, physical/social distancing, sanitising etc.).

The registrations for the exam will continue till September 17, when the webpage to register will be inevitably shut down. It is necessary to clear the exam in order to gain admission to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). IIT Delhi will be responsible for hosting JEE Advanced, which will be held by 7 Zonal Coordinating (ZC) IITs under supervision of the Joint Admission Board (JAB).

Candidates, according to the number of marks obtained, will be allowed into the Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s and Dual Degree courses (admission at the 10+2 level) in each of the IITs for the academic session 2020-21.

IIT Delhi, the administrative body of the exam, said that if the Class 12 exam of a candidate had not been a publicly held examination, then he/she needs to have passed, at the very least, one public (Board and/or pre-university) examination beforehand.

IIT Delhi also said that candidates who have finished their Class 12 exam or an equivalent examination abroad or from a Board not recognised will need to display a certificate from the Association of Indian Universities, or AIU, so as to prove that the Class 12 exam or its equivalent that they have cleared is equivalent to the Class 12 exam under a recognised Board.

