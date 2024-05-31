JEE Advanced 2024: Response Sheets And Provisional Answer Key Release

IIT Madras to Release JEE Advanced 2024 Response Sheets

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is set to release the response sheets for the Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE Advanced) 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their response sheets on the official JEE Advanced 2024 website. This will allow them to review their answers and compare them with the provisional answer key once it is released.

Provisional Answer Key Availability

The provisional answer key for JEE Advanced 2024 will be available on the official website starting June 2. This initial answer key is tentative and subject to change if students submit valid feedback or objections regarding any of the questions. Candidates are encouraged to carefully review the answer key and submit any objections they may have during the designated period.

Objection Submission Window

Candidates will have the opportunity to submit objections against any question in the provisional answer key from June 2 to June 3, 2024. This process allows for a fair review and ensures that any discrepancies in the answer key can be addressed. The objections will be reviewed by the authorities, and necessary adjustments will be made to the final answer key.

Final Answer Key and Results

After considering the feedback and objections submitted by the candidates, the final answer key will be displayed on the official website on June 9, 2024. This final key will reflect any changes made based on the valid objections raised by the students. The release of the final answer key will be followed by the announcement of the results, which will determine the candidates’ eligibility for the next stages of the admission process.

JEE Advanced 2024 Examination Details

The JEE Advanced 2024 exam was conducted on May 26 in two sessions. The first session took place from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second session was held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. This rigorous examination is designed to assess the candidates’ knowledge and skills in subjects like Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

Admission to IITs and Courses Offered

JEE Advanced is a gateway for admission to undergraduate programs in various prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The programs offered include Bachelor’s degrees, Integrated Master’s degrees, and Bachelor-Master Dual degrees in fields such as Engineering, Sciences, and Architecture. Securing a rank in JEE Advanced 2024 makes candidates eligible to participate in the Joint Seat Allocation process.

Joint Seat Allocation Process

Candidates who secure a rank in JEE Advanced 2024 must participate in the Joint Seat Allocation process to secure a seat at an IIT. During this process, candidates will fill in their preferential choices of courses and institutes through a single platform. This centralized process ensures a streamlined and efficient allocation of seats based on the candidates’ preferences and ranks.

The release of the response sheets and provisional answer key marks a crucial step in the JEE Advanced 2024 examination process. Candidates are advised to carefully review the materials provided and submit any objections within the given timeframe. As the final answer key and results are announced, successful candidates will move on to the next stage of securing their admission to the prestigious IITs.

