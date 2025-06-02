JEE Advanced 2025 Cut-Off Marks Dropped: Check Category-Wise Qualifying Scores

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has officially declared the JEE Advanced 2025 results along with the category-wise cut-off marks on the official website — jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their scorecards, final answer keys, and cut-off details online.
This year, cut-off percentages have been lowered across all categories, including General, OBC-NCL, GEN-EWS, SC, and ST, making it relatively more accessible for candidates to qualify.
Cut-Offs Dropped Sharply in 2025
In a major shift from the previous year, the overall JEE Advanced cut-off dropped from 109 to 76 marks, representing a 30% reduction. Additionally, the subject-wise cut-off declined by about 3%, which is expected to impact the overall rank list significantly.
To qualify for inclusion in the Common Rank List (CRL) this year, a candidate must score at least:
5.83% in each subject, and
20.50% in aggregate marks
Category-Wise Minimum Percentage Requirements – Rank List Eligibility
|Rank List
|Minimum % in Each Subject
|Minimum % Aggregate
|Common Rank List (CRL)
|5.83%
|20.50%
|OBC-NCL Rank List
|5.25%
|18.45%
|GEN-EWS Rank List
|5.25%
|18.45%
|SC Rank List
|2.92%
|10.23%
|ST Rank List
|2.92%
|10.23%
|Common-PwD Rank List
|2.92%
|10.23%
|OBC-NCL-PwD Rank List
|2.92%
|10.23%
|GEN-EWS-PwD Rank List
|2.92%
|10.23%
|SC-PwD Rank List
|2.92%
|10.23%
|ST-PwD Rank List
|2.92%
|10.23%
|Preparatory Course (PC)
|1.46%
|5.14%
JEE Advanced 2025 Qualifying Marks: Subject-Wise and Aggregate Cut-Offs
|Rank List
|Minimum Marks/Subject
|Minimum Aggregate (360)
|Common Rank List (CRL)
|7
|74
|OBC-NCL Rank List
|6
|66
|GEN-EWS Rank List
|6
|66
|SC Rank List
|3
|37
|ST Rank List
|3
|37
|Common-PwD Rank List
|3
|37
|OBC-NCL-PwD Rank List
|3
|37
|GEN-EWS-PwD Rank List
|3
|37
|SC-PwD Rank List
|3
|37
|ST-PwD Rank List
|3
|37
|Preparatory Course
|1
|18
JEE Advanced 2025 Result Link and Final Answer Keys Available
Candidates can check their results and download answer keys using the following links:
Final Answer Key 1 – Direct Link
To access the results:
Visit the official website – jeeadv.ac.in
Click on the result link
Enter registration number, DOB, and mobile number
Download and save the scorecard
Who Appeared for JEE Advanced 2025?
The exam was conducted for the top 2.5 lakh candidates from JEE Main 2025. Students had to clear both Paper 1 and Paper 2 to be eligible for ranking.
Only those who meet the cut-off requirements in each subject and in aggregate will be included in the JEE Advanced 2025 Rank List, crucial for IIT admissions.
JoSAA Counselling 2025: 17,695 IIT Seats on Offer
Admission to Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes at IITs will be facilitated through JoSAA counselling, which begins on June 3, 2025.
Total BTech seats available at IITs: 17,695
Success rate (last year): Only 9.83% of candidates secured a seat
Candidates must register and participate in JoSAA 2025 to claim admission
With cut-offs lowered this year, more candidates are expected to qualify, but the limited number of seats means competition remains stiff.
