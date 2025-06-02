Home
Monday, June 2, 2025
Live Tv

JEE Advanced 2025 Cut-Off Marks Dropped: Check Category-Wise Qualifying Scores

IIT Kanpur released JEE Advanced 2025 results and cut-offs. Qualifying marks dropped for all categories. Check full rank list, seat stats, and JoSAA updates.

JEE Advanced 2025 Cut-Off Marks Dropped: Check Category-Wise Qualifying Scores

JEE Advanced 2025 cut-offs lowered across all categories.


The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has officially declared the JEE Advanced 2025 results along with the category-wise cut-off marks on the official website — jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their scorecards, final answer keys, and cut-off details online.

This year, cut-off percentages have been lowered across all categories, including General, OBC-NCL, GEN-EWS, SC, and ST, making it relatively more accessible for candidates to qualify.

Cut-Offs Dropped Sharply in 2025

In a major shift from the previous year, the overall JEE Advanced cut-off dropped from 109 to 76 marks, representing a 30% reduction. Additionally, the subject-wise cut-off declined by about 3%, which is expected to impact the overall rank list significantly.

To qualify for inclusion in the Common Rank List (CRL) this year, a candidate must score at least:

  • 5.83% in each subject, and

  • 20.50% in aggregate marks

Category-Wise Minimum Percentage Requirements – Rank List Eligibility

Rank List Minimum % in Each Subject Minimum % Aggregate
Common Rank List (CRL) 5.83% 20.50%
OBC-NCL Rank List 5.25% 18.45%
GEN-EWS Rank List 5.25% 18.45%
SC Rank List 2.92% 10.23%
ST Rank List 2.92% 10.23%
Common-PwD Rank List 2.92% 10.23%
OBC-NCL-PwD Rank List 2.92% 10.23%
GEN-EWS-PwD Rank List 2.92% 10.23%
SC-PwD Rank List 2.92% 10.23%
ST-PwD Rank List 2.92% 10.23%
Preparatory Course (PC) 1.46% 5.14%

JEE Advanced 2025 Qualifying Marks: Subject-Wise and Aggregate Cut-Offs

Rank List Minimum Marks/Subject Minimum Aggregate (360)
Common Rank List (CRL) 7 74
OBC-NCL Rank List 6 66
GEN-EWS Rank List 6 66
SC Rank List 3 37
ST Rank List 3 37
Common-PwD Rank List 3 37
OBC-NCL-PwD Rank List 3 37
GEN-EWS-PwD Rank List 3 37
SC-PwD Rank List 3 37
ST-PwD Rank List 3 37
Preparatory Course 1 18

JEE Advanced 2025 Result Link and Final Answer Keys Available

Candidates can check their results and download answer keys using the following links:

To access the results:

  1. Visit the official website – jeeadv.ac.in

  2. Click on the result link

  3. Enter registration number, DOB, and mobile number

  4. Download and save the scorecard

Who Appeared for JEE Advanced 2025?

The exam was conducted for the top 2.5 lakh candidates from JEE Main 2025. Students had to clear both Paper 1 and Paper 2 to be eligible for ranking.

Only those who meet the cut-off requirements in each subject and in aggregate will be included in the JEE Advanced 2025 Rank List, crucial for IIT admissions.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: 17,695 IIT Seats on Offer

Admission to Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes at IITs will be facilitated through JoSAA counselling, which begins on June 3, 2025.

  • Total BTech seats available at IITs: 17,695

  • Success rate (last year): Only 9.83% of candidates secured a seat

  • Candidates must register and participate in JoSAA 2025 to claim admission

With cut-offs lowered this year, more candidates are expected to qualify, but the limited number of seats means competition remains stiff.

ALSO READ: JEE Advanced 2025 Results Out: Final Answer Keys And JoSAA Counselling Details Here

newsx

