JEE Advanced 2025 Results Declared: Rajit Gupta Tops AIR 1, Over 54,000 Students Qualify

JEE Advanced 2025 results are out. Rajit Gupta tops AIR 1 with 332 marks. Devdutta Majhi is female topper. AAT registration opens June 2 on jeeadv.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur officially announced the JEE Advanced 2025 results at 6:00 AM today. This national-level engineering entrance exam, held on May 18, saw the participation of 1,80,422 candidates in both Paper 1 and Paper 2.

Topping the JEE Advanced 2025 Common Rank List (CRL) is Rajit Gupta from the IIT Delhi zone, who scored 332 out of 360 marks. Among the female candidates, Devdutta Majhi from the IIT Kharagpur zone emerged as the All India female topper, securing CRL 16 with an impressive score of 312 marks.

A total of 54,378 students have qualified for the exam this year, including more than 9,000 female candidates, marking a significant representation of girls among the top performers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Candidates can now check their scorecards, qualifying status, and the JEE Advanced 2025 cutoff on the official website: jeeadv.ac.in. The results are based on the final answer keys released a day before the result announcement.

How Aggregate Marks Are Calculated:

As per IIT Kanpur’s official statement, the aggregate marks are calculated by summing up the scores obtained in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

Maximum Aggregate Marks: 360

Maximum Marks in Each Subject: Mathematics: 120 Physics: 120 Chemistry: 120



To be featured in the JEE Advanced 2025 rank list, students must meet both subject-wise and overall qualifying marks.

AAT 2025 Registration Starts June 2

At 8:00 AM today, IIT Kanpur also opened registrations for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2025, which is required for admission to B.Arch programmes in IITs. Students who qualified in JEE Advanced can register between June 2 (10:00 IST) and June 3 (17:00 IST).

Registration is to be done via the Candidate Portal using the registered mobile number, application number, and date of birth.

What’s Next? JoSAA Counselling

Qualifying candidates are now eligible to participate in the JoSAA 2025 counselling process for BTech admissions in IITs, which begins on June 3, 2025. The seat allocation will be based on ranks, choices filled, and seat availability.

This year’s JEE Advanced witnessed intense competition and a remarkable drop in cutoffs, making the results even more significant for aspiring IITians.

ALSO READ: JEE Advanced 2025 Cut-Off Marks Dropped: Check Category-Wise Qualifying Scores