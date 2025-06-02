Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, June 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Education and Jobs»
  • JEE Advanced 2025 Results Declared: Rajit Gupta Tops AIR 1, Over 54,000 Students Qualify

JEE Advanced 2025 Results Declared: Rajit Gupta Tops AIR 1, Over 54,000 Students Qualify

JEE Advanced 2025 results are out. Rajit Gupta tops AIR 1 with 332 marks. Devdutta Majhi is female topper. AAT registration opens June 2 on jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2025 Results Declared: Rajit Gupta Tops AIR 1, Over 54,000 Students Qualify

JEE Advanced 2025 result declared by IIT Kanpur. Rajit Gupta tops with 332 marks. 54,378 qualify.


The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur officially announced the JEE Advanced 2025 results at 6:00 AM today. This national-level engineering entrance exam, held on May 18, saw the participation of 1,80,422 candidates in both Paper 1 and Paper 2.

Topping the JEE Advanced 2025 Common Rank List (CRL) is Rajit Gupta from the IIT Delhi zone, who scored 332 out of 360 marks. Among the female candidates, Devdutta Majhi from the IIT Kharagpur zone emerged as the All India female topper, securing CRL 16 with an impressive score of 312 marks.

JEE Advanced 2025 result toppers

A total of 54,378 students have qualified for the exam this year, including more than 9,000 female candidates, marking a significant representation of girls among the top performers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Candidates can now check their scorecards, qualifying status, and the JEE Advanced 2025 cutoff on the official website: jeeadv.ac.in. The results are based on the final answer keys released a day before the result announcement.

How Aggregate Marks Are Calculated:

As per IIT Kanpur’s official statement, the aggregate marks are calculated by summing up the scores obtained in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

  • Maximum Aggregate Marks: 360

  • Maximum Marks in Each Subject:

    • Mathematics: 120

    • Physics: 120

    • Chemistry: 120

To be featured in the JEE Advanced 2025 rank list, students must meet both subject-wise and overall qualifying marks.

AAT 2025 Registration Starts June 2

At 8:00 AM today, IIT Kanpur also opened registrations for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2025, which is required for admission to B.Arch programmes in IITs. Students who qualified in JEE Advanced can register between June 2 (10:00 IST) and June 3 (17:00 IST).

Registration is to be done via the Candidate Portal using the registered mobile number, application number, and date of birth.

What’s Next? JoSAA Counselling

Qualifying candidates are now eligible to participate in the JoSAA 2025 counselling process for BTech admissions in IITs, which begins on June 3, 2025. The seat allocation will be based on ranks, choices filled, and seat availability.

This year’s JEE Advanced witnessed intense competition and a remarkable drop in cutoffs, making the results even more significant for aspiring IITians.

ALSO READ: JEE Advanced 2025 Cut-Off Marks Dropped: Check Category-Wise Qualifying Scores

Filed under

jee advanced 2025 result JEE Advanced toppers list Rajit Gupta JEE Advanced

newsx

JEE Advanced 2025 Results Declared: Rajit Gupta Tops AIR 1, Over 54,000 Students Qualify
In a daring and unprecede

Operation Spider’s Web: Ukraine’s Covert Drone Attack Deep Inside Russia | Explained
newsx

Minor Rape Victim Was Left Waiting For Hours In Ambulance: Kins Claim That PMCH Admitted...
newsx

JEE Advanced 2025 Cut-Off Marks Dropped: Check Category-Wise Qualifying Scores
In a closely watched pres

Karol Nawrocki Wins Poland’s Presidential Election In Tight Race Against Trzaskowski
In a dramatic twist in Po

Right-Wing Candidate Karol Nawrocki Edges Ahead In Poland’s Presidential Election
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Operation Spider’s Web: Ukraine’s Covert Drone Attack Deep Inside Russia | Explained

Operation Spider’s Web: Ukraine’s Covert Drone Attack Deep Inside Russia | Explained

Minor Rape Victim Was Left Waiting For Hours In Ambulance: Kins Claim That PMCH Admitted Her Late

Minor Rape Victim Was Left Waiting For Hours In Ambulance: Kins Claim That PMCH Admitted...

JEE Advanced 2025 Cut-Off Marks Dropped: Check Category-Wise Qualifying Scores

JEE Advanced 2025 Cut-Off Marks Dropped: Check Category-Wise Qualifying Scores

Karol Nawrocki Wins Poland’s Presidential Election In Tight Race Against Trzaskowski

Karol Nawrocki Wins Poland’s Presidential Election In Tight Race Against Trzaskowski

Right-Wing Candidate Karol Nawrocki Edges Ahead In Poland’s Presidential Election

Right-Wing Candidate Karol Nawrocki Edges Ahead In Poland’s Presidential Election

Entertainment

Tamil Director Vikram Sugumaran Passes Away At 47 After Cardiac Arrest; Tamil Film Industry Mourns

Tamil Director Vikram Sugumaran Passes Away At 47 After Cardiac Arrest; Tamil Film Industry Mourns

K-Drama Star Park Bo-gum Stuns Fans With Fierce Transformation in ‘Good Boy’ Premiere

K-Drama Star Park Bo-gum Stuns Fans With Fierce Transformation in ‘Good Boy’ Premiere

‘Stealing Pulp Fiction’ Trailer Drops Ahead of U.S. Release: A Wild Heist with a Tarantino Twist

‘Stealing Pulp Fiction’ Trailer Drops Ahead of U.S. Release: A Wild Heist with a Tarantino

Why Did BTS’ Jin and J-Hope Swap Concepts? 2025 FESTA Set To Bring Fresh Wave Of Nostalgia and Excitement

Why Did BTS’ Jin and J-Hope Swap Concepts? 2025 FESTA Set To Bring Fresh Wave

BTS Festa 2025 Kicks Off As Jin And J-Hope Return For Day 2 Event Announcement; Will All Seven Members Reunite For The Celebration?

BTS Festa 2025 Kicks Off As Jin And J-Hope Return For Day 2 Event Announcement;

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth