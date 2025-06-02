Home
JEE Advanced 2025 Results Out: Final Answer Keys And JoSAA Counselling Details Here

JEE Advanced 2025 results and answer keys are out at jeeadv.ac.in. JoSAA counselling begins June 3. AAT 2025 registration is open till June 3, with exam on June 5.

JEE Advanced 2025 Results Out: Final Answer Keys And JoSAA Counselling Details Here

JEE Advanced 2025 results are now available on jeeadv.ac.in. IIT Kanpur also released final answer keys. JoSAA counselling starts June 3, AAT registration closes June 3.


The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has officially declared the JEE Advanced 2025 results on June 2, bringing relief and anticipation for lakhs of aspirants. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their scorecards from the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Alongside the results, the final answer keys for JEE Advanced 2025 have also been released.

JEE Advanced 2025 Exam Conducted on May 18 in Two Shifts

The JEE Advanced 2025 examination was conducted on May 18, with two separate sessions:

  • Paper 1: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

  • Paper 2: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

The exam was held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, and the pattern included Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Multiple Select Questions (MSQs). Based on student and expert reviews, mathematics was the toughest section, while physics and chemistry were comparatively moderate in difficulty.

Final Answer Keys and Cut-Offs Also Released

Candidates can now also check the final answer keys and the cut-off marks through the official links provided on the JEE Advanced portal:

These resources are vital for verifying correct answers and estimating rank and admission chances.

JoSAA 2025 Counselling to Begin from June 3

Those who have qualified in JEE Advanced 2025 are now eligible to participate in the JoSAA 2025 (Joint Seat Allocation Authority) counselling process for admission to prestigious institutions, including:

  • Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)

  • National Institutes of Technology (NITs)

  • Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs)

  • Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs)

The registration and choice-filling process for JoSAA will commence on June 3, 2025. Candidates are advised to visit the official JoSAA website regularly for detailed instructions and the full counselling schedule.

AAT 2025 Registration Open Until June 3; Exam on June 5

For those interested in pursuing architecture, registration for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2025 has begun on June 2 and will close on June 3.

  • AAT 2025 Exam Date: June 5, 2025

  • Time: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

  • Result Declaration: June 8, 2025

A Look Back: JEE Advanced 2024 Toppers and Stats

In the JEE Advanced 2024 session:

  • Ved Lahoti and Aditya from the IIT Delhi zone were the top rankers, scoring 355 and 346 marks, respectively.

  • Among female candidates, Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel from the IIT Bombay zone topped with Common Rank List (CRL) rank 7, scoring 332 out of 360.

Out of 1,80,200 candidates who appeared for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 last year, 48,248 qualified.

  • IIT Madras zone: 11,180 qualified

  • IIT Delhi zone: 10,255 qualified

  • IIT Bombay zone: 9,480 qualified

What’s Next for JEE Advanced 2025 Qualified Candidates?

Successful candidates must now:

  • Complete JoSAA registration starting June 3

  • If pursuing architecture, register for AAT before June 3 and appear for the AAT on June 5

All candidates are advised to download their scorecards, verify details, and stay updated through official websites for upcoming deadlines and seat allocation rounds.

