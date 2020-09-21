JEE Advanced 2020: JEE Advanced 2020 Admit Card has been uploaded by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on its online portal, jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2020: The JEE Advanced 2020 Admit Card has been uploaded by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on its online portal, jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates who have applied for JEE Advanced 2020 can find their Admit Cards through the direct link, cportal.jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates need to fill in the required information, which was created while applying.

Although the download page for the Admit Card went online today (21 September) morning, they are no longer working. Thus, it would be prudent to keep trying and wait for some time after each failed attempt.

The JEE Advanced Admit Card will have data related to the exam available in it, such as the details of the candidate and exam guidelines. Candidates should read it thoroughly and adhere to the guidelines. Candidates should also check their Admit Cards for any misinformation and contact the concerned authorities thereafter. Candidates need to carry copies of their Admit Cards to the exam centres in order to be granted entry.

Also read: Magadh University B.Ed Result 2020: Results to be released soon @magadhuniversity.ac.in

Also read: Tamil Nadu partners with Coursera to upskill 50k unemployed youth

Follow the given steps to download your JEE Advanced 2020, Admit Card:

It may also be downloaded directly from cportal.jeeadv.ac.in. Visit the official website of JEE Advanced, jeeadv.ac.in. Select the hyperlink for the Admit Card under the Notice category. Type in the required credentials and submit. Your JEE Advanced 2020 Admit Card will appear on the screen. It may be downloaded and printed.

The JEE Advanced 2020 examination will held on September 27 this year. Around 1.6 lakh candidates are registered for the exam, which is to be conducted in 1,150 exam centres across India.

Also read: RRB NTPC Application Status 2020: Check important dates, notice, status here