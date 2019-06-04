JEE Advanced answer key 2019: Joint Entrance Exam Advanced answer key has been released at jeeadv.ac.in. Students can raise objections against JEE Advanced answer key till June 5, evening (5 pm) against the answer key. Check steps to raise objections inside.

JEE Advanced answer key 2019: Answer Keys for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) has been released today June 4, 2019 on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, the exam conducting a body of the exam has released the JEE Advanced preliminary answer key for the engineering entrance exam conducted for admissions into the country’s IIT’s on its official website.

As per the schedule uploaded on the official website of JEE, the answer key will be available for download at 10 am. The candidates can raise objections till June 5, 2019- 5 pm. Post that the objection link will be closed and after that, there will be a panel discussion for all the queries submitted by the IIT aspirants.

After all the panel discussion and the answer discussions, the final call will be taken and a new answer key will be released by the board on the basis of which the final answer key and the result will be declared. The JEE advanced result will be released on June 14, 2019, as per the officials.

JEE Advanced answer key 2019: How to download?

Step 1: Check the official website for JEE advanced Entrance Exam Answer Key at jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link reading as JEE Advanced Answer Key 2019

Step 3: Log-in using the registration number and other credentials as asked for

Step 4: Answer key will appear on your respective screens

Step 5: Download for future reference

To pass the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced exam, a candidate needs to score at least 10 per cent marks in each subject and an aggregate score of 30 per cent marks overall. The cut-off for JEE Advanced 2019 is likely to fall many assume the same will be less than 30 per cent.

JEE entrance paper is taken by aspirants who want to pursure a career in engineering and architecture. JEE marks are widely accepted by all ITT’s as well as other renowned institutions.

