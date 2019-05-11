The JEE Advanced exam date 2019 has been extended only for Odisha students in the aftermath of Cyclone Fani. The same has been confirmed by Ministry of HRD and Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik.

The JEE (Advanced ) 2019 examination registration date has been extended till May 14 for the candidates from Odisha in the wake of the severe cyclone Fani that affected Bhubaneswar, Puri and some other coastal cities of Odisha. The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) has also notified for the same. The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) of Odisha, Bishnupada Sethi also on confirmed the same.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik earlier this week had urged the Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar to postpone JEE (Advanced) 2019 online registration by not less than 10 days because of cyclone Fani.

The Ministry had also expressed its desire to avail the students with the online registration facility at IIT Bhubaneswar. This is especially for those students who do not have internet access due to the extreme weather condition in the state, especially after Cyclone Fani.

The institute conducting the exam has also established a special help desk since May 8, 2019, at the permanent campus of IIT Bhubaneshwar to facilitate online registration of the qualified candidates. Other than that, the institute is also arranging daily bus service from the city to IIT campus and back, for the convenience of the students.

While students from other parts of the country are required to apply and submit their application by May 9, which is the last day to do so.

Steps to submit the JEE Advanced application form

Visit the registration page of JEE Advanced 2019 on the official website i.e. jeeadv.ac.in Log in using your JEE Main credentials such as Application Number 2019 and password Mention your details like language, the preferred city for the examination and other required information Once you have entered your details, upload a scanned copy of all the required documents Candidates are required to pay their online application fee through online mode either through debit card or credit card or in offline mode by generating E-Challan.

