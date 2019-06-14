JEE Advanced result 2019 declared @ jeeadv.ac.in: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced result has been announced by IIT-Roorkee. The interested candidates can check the result through the official website jeeadv.ac.in. This year 2019, Mumbai’s Kartikeya Gupta had secured an all India rank (AIR) 1 who had 18 in the JEE Main April exam.

JEE Advanced result 2019 declared @ jeeadv.ac.in: The exam conducting body IIT-Roorkee has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced result has been announced. The interested candidates can check the result through the official website jeeadv.ac.in. Among the toppers, Mumbai’s Kartikeya Gupta secured an all India rank (AIR) 1. Kartikey Gupta secured 18 in the JEE Main April exam in the year 2019.

Candidates who had appeared in the JEE can know their result and answer key through the official website.

While the second position was secured by Kota’s Sahil Jain while Delhi’s Kailash Gupta was ranked at third position. Among girls, Kota’s Meenal Parekh has emerged as a topper with 318 marks.

The list of the successful candidates among the Category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) is also available on the online portal jeeadv.ac.in. The candidates will be informed through their registered mobile numbers. While the individual rank cards will not be sent to the candidates.

Following is the list of the top 10 rankholders.

1. Pranav Goyal

2. Sahil Jain

3. Kalash Gupta

4. Pawan Goyal

5. Mavuri Siva Krishna Manohar

6. Meenal Parakh

7. K V R Hemant Kumar Chodipilli

8. Rishi Agarwal

9. Lay Jain

10. Neel Aryan Gupta

While category wise Common Rank List (CRL) is as follows

Pranav Goyal Girls: Meenal Parakh OBC-Ncl: Mavuri Siva Krishna Manohar SC: Aayush Kadam ST: Jatoth Shiva Tarun CRL Pwd: Manan Goyal Patiala OBC-NCL-Pwd: Vijendra Kumar Jehanabad SC-Pwd: Raushan Kumar Vaishali

Since the results have been released now, the seat allocation will start from June 15. JEE Advanced, for the first time, was held entirely in the online mode. The selected candidates will be granted admission into undergraduate courses. This will be held in obtaining a bachelor’s, integrated masters or bachelor-master dual degree in engineering, sciences or architecture.

A total of 11,279 seats are to be filled for grabs, in the year 2019. Admission to IITS will be conducted in two stages. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) first conducts the Joint Entrance Examination (Mains). The qualified candidates can then appear in JEE(Advanced) examination conducted by one of the IITS.

