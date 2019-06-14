JEE Advanced result 2019: IIT Roorkee has declared the Joint Entrance Exam results today on jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can check the official website and download the result and scorecard with the help of the instructions given in this article below.

JEE Advanced Result 2019: The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee has released the Joint Entrance Exam 2019 or JEE Advanced Result 2019 or JEE Advanced 2019 Result through the official website – jeeadv.ac.in today, June 14, 2019. According to reports, the results is now available on the official website only and all those who have appeared in the examination can download their results and scorecard from the official website as soon as it is published by the authority.

Candidates must note that JEE Mains and JEE Advanced examinations are conducted for admissions to various Engineering courses at top Engineering institutes like Indian Institute of Technology or IITs National Institute of Technology or NITs across the country. Candidates must have the required cut off marks to get admitted to these colleges given below:

IIT Madras (Chennai)

IIT Bombay

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Delhi

IIT Kanpur

IIT Roorkee

IIT Hyderabad

IIT Gandhinagar

How to check the JEE Advanced Result 2019 or JEE Advanced 2019 Result?

Visit the official website of Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee or jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the relevant JEE Advanced Result 2019 link

A new window will open

Here, enter the registration details and submit

The results will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out of the JEE Advanced Result 2019 for reference

Here’s the direct link to download the JEE Advanced Result 2019

