JEE Advanced Result 2019: The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee has released the Joint Entrance Exam 2019 or JEE Advanced Result 2019 or JEE Advanced 2019 Result through the official website – jeeadv.ac.in today, June 14, 2019. According to reports, the results is now available on the official website only and all those who have appeared in the examination can download their results and scorecard from the official website as soon as it is published by the authority.
Candidates must note that JEE Mains and JEE Advanced examinations are conducted for admissions to various Engineering courses at top Engineering institutes like Indian Institute of Technology or IITs National Institute of Technology or NITs across the country. Candidates must have the required cut off marks to get admitted to these colleges given below:
IIT Madras (Chennai)
IIT Bombay
IIT Kharagpur
IIT Delhi
IIT Kanpur
IIT Roorkee
IIT Hyderabad
IIT Gandhinagar
How to check the JEE Advanced Result 2019 or JEE Advanced 2019 Result?
- Visit the official website of Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee or jeeadv.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on the relevant JEE Advanced Result 2019 link
- A new window will open
- Here, enter the registration details and submit
- The results will be displayed on the screen of your computer
- Download the same and take a print out of the JEE Advanced Result 2019 for reference
Here’s the direct link to download the JEE Advanced Result 2019