JEE Advanced Result 2019: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will be releasing the results of Joint Entrance Exam and IIT Advanced scores through its official website – jeeadv.ac.in. All the candidates who have appeared in the examination are advised to check the steps to download the results given in this article below. According to reports, the results will be released and published on the official website tomorrow, i.e. on June 14, 2019.

According to reports, a total of 1.73 lakh students had written in the JEE Advanced 2019 exam this year. JEE Advanced Result 2019 will be available for download only from the official website after it is announced at 10:00 AM by the examination conducting authority. Candidates can follow the instructions given below to download their IIT JEE Advanced scores and results from the official website.

JEE Advanced Result 2019: How to check IIT JEE Advanced scores?

Visit the official website of IIT Roorkee or click on the link mentioned above – jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Advanced 2019 results”

On clicking, the candidates will be taken to a new window

Here enter the details such as your registration number, date of birth, mobile number and email id

Click on Submit

The JEE Advanced 2019 results will appear on the computer screen

Download the IIT JEE Advanced 2019 results

Take print out of the same for reference in future if necessary

Here’s the direct link to download the JEE Advanced Results 2019: https://jeeadv.ac.in/

