JEE Advanced Result 2019: Indian Institue of Technology, Roorkee is going to declare the JEE Advanced Results 2019 on Friday, June 14, 2019. After declaration, all the students can check their result by visiting the official website of the JEE, jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced Result 2019: JEE Advanced 2019 Exam results will be announced by the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee on June 14, 2019. In the current year, a total number of 1.73 lakh students appeared for the JEE Advanced 2019 examination. According to the latest reports, JEE Advanced Result 2019 will be declared at 10:00 am on the official website of JEE, jeeadv.ac.in. The exam was held in two sittings on May 27, 2019. The exam was organised by the IITs and was administered by the Joint Admission Board (JAB) 2019.

Steps to check JEE Advanced Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the JEE, jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying JEE Advanced Result 2019 present on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required information like the mobile number, date of birth, email id, registration number in the mentioned fields.

Step 4: Tap the submit button.

Step 5: Your JEE Advanced result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result.

Step 7: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

Important dates related to JEE Advanced 2019:

Date of result declaration: June 14, 2019

Online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test: June 14, June 15, 2019

Architecture Aptitude Test: June 17, 2019

Declaration of results of Architecture Aptitude Test: June 21, 2019

JEE Advanced Result 2019:

Results for the same will be announced on Friday, June 14, 2019, 10:00 am. All India ranks of all the successful candidates will be available category-wise through the online portal after the announcement of the result. All the students will get text messages on their registered mobile numbers too.

Individual rank card will not be distributed to the candidates.

Admission in the IIts will be dependent on the availability of the seats during the seat allocation.

