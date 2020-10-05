Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) on Monday released the JEE Advanced 2020 results on their official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Here's how you can download the result from the official website and all the other details.

JEE Advanced 2020 result has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) on Monday on their official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the JEE Advanced 2020 exams can now head towards the official website and check their results at jeeadv.ac.in.

The students who attain minimum prescribed marks in Physics, Chemistry and Maths both individually and in total will be included in the rank list. Students who appear for both, Paper 1 and Paper 2 are only eligible for being included in the rank list.

After JEE Advanced results are declared, the process to grant admission to students into the 23 IITs across the country begins. Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will conduct the process of providing admissions to qualified students. This year, 96 per cent students appeared for the JEE Advanced exam of the total 1.6 lakh students that appeared for the JEE Mains exam. Chirag Falor of IIT Bombay zone got 352 out of 396 marks and rose as the topper.

Also read: UPPSC BEO prelims 2019 result declared, here’s how to check @uppsc.up.nic.in

Also read: IGNOU June term-end exam results 2020 declared: Here are all the details to download grade cards

How to check JEE Advanced 2020 results online:

Go the official website of JEE Advanced, jeeadv.ac.in. On the landing page, find and click on the link that reads JEE Advanced result 2020. You will be directed to a new page, a Login page. Enter your unique Login credentials on this page. Click on the Submit button. Your JEE Advances 2020 result will be displayed before you on your screen. You may then download/print your JEE Advanced 2020 result for future reference.

Also read: AMU 2020 admissions: Here’s Aligarh Muslim University’s revised entrance exam schedule