Monday, June 2, 2025
Live Tv

JEE Advanced Result 2025 Announced: Here’s How To Check Your Rank And Score

Candidates can now check their scores and download rank cards from the official website jeeadv.ac.in. The final answer key has also been released.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur on Monday announced the JEE Advanced 2025 results.


The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur on Monday announced the JEE Advanced 2025 results. Candidates who appeared for the highly competitive entrance exam can now check their scores and download the rank cards from the official website — jeeadv.ac.in.

To access the result, candidates need to enter their roll number, date of birth, and phone number on the result portal. Along with the scorecards, IIT Kanpur has also published the final answer key, which includes the revised correct responses to all questions. As per the official notice, the revised answer key is final and cannot be challenged.

The JEE Advanced 2025 examination was held on May 18 in two shifts for Paper 1 and Paper 2. This year, mathematics was reported as the most difficult section, while physics and chemistry followed a more balanced and consistent pattern. The total score was calculated based on marks obtained in all three subjects.

CRL expected to be released shortly

To qualify and appear in the rank list, candidates must meet both subject-wise and overall minimum marks. The Common Rank List (CRL) and category-wise rank lists are expected to be released shortly, along with the toppers’ details.

In 2024, Ved Lahoti from the IIT Delhi zone had secured the top rank with 355 marks, followed by Aditya with 346 marks. Among female candidates, Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel from the IIT Bombay zone topped with CRL rank 7 and a score of 332 out of 360.

More than 1.8 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam last year, with over 48,000 qualifying for admission to premier IITs. The official statistics for 2025, including zone-wise performance and cut-off details, are expected to be published soon.

Candidates are advised to download and save their scorecards for use in the upcoming JoSAA counselling process, which will begin shortly.

ALSO READ: NEET-PG 2025: SC Mandates To Conduct Exam In Single Shift To Ensure Fairness, Petitioners Hail Judgement

