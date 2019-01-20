JEE Main (II) 2019: The registration process for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2019 is all set to start in February this year. Candidates who are willing to apply for the examination must check the details regarding the JEE Main (II) by clicking on the link given here.

JEE Main 2019 was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) recently and once again the second edition if JEE Main 2019 is going to be conducted in April. The NTA is all set to open the online registration process for the upcoming Joint Entrance Main Exam 2019 through the official website from February 8. According to reports, the candidates who are willing to apply for the upcoming exam must check the details regarding the exam on the official website of NTA – nta.ac.in.

Moreover, this will be the first time that candidates will be allowed to sit for two Main Exams and out of the two their best scores will be considered for admission to the engineering courses at various institutes across the country. That means candidates have the choice to appear in the next examination and try to score higher than the previous scores in JEE Main or opt to take admission on basis of the first JEE Main scores.

How to apply for the JEE Main II 2019?

Candidates need to log into the official website of NTA JEE 2019 – jeemain.nic.in or nta.ac.in

Now, click on the JEE Main 2019 registration link

On clicking, candidates will be taken to the next page

Here, fill up the necessary details on the registration form and click on submit

The candidates will get a registration id and password

Now, proceed to fill up the application form and submit the details to confirm the application

To go to the official website of NTA and apply online, click on this link: https://jeemain.nic.in/webinfo/Public/Home.aspx

