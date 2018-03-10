The admit card for the Join Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is expected to be released soon by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at the official website jeemain.nic.in. A total of 30 questions from each subject will be given and each correct answer carries 4 marks and whereas each incorrect answer carries -1 mark.

The admit card for the Join Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is expected to be released soon by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at the official website jeemain.nic.in. All the candidates who have registered for the examination are required to download their admit cards from the website itself when it is released. The offline exam will be held on April 8, 2018, and the computer-based (online) exam will take place on April 15 and April 16, 2018. The duration of the exam is for 3 hours and the questions are from mathematics, physics and chemistry based on class 11 and class 12 syllabus of CBSE.

A total of 30 questions from each subject will be given and each correct answer carries 4 marks and whereas each incorrect answer carries -1 mark. Around 1.2 million students are writing this exam every year. A score of at least 75% in class 12 board exams or a place among the top 20 percentile of the Boards is required to be eligible for JEE main or advanced. For candidates of the SC and ST categories, this has been lowered to 65%. For further details, all the aspirants are required to check the official website which has been mentioned above. Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is an engineering entrance examination conducted for admission to various engineering colleges in India. It is constituted by two different examinations – JEE Main and the JEE Advanced. The exams are of the objective pattern. JEE Advanced is regarded internationally as one of the most challenging undergraduate admission tests.

