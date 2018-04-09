The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release answer keys for all 4 sets of Paper 1 and Paper 2 of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2018 examination. According to an official notification released by the board, the OMR sheets will be released on JEE official website @ www.jeemain.nic.in. The candidates can also file review application with the amount of Rs 1,000.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release answer keys for all 4 sets of Paper 1 and Paper 2 of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2018 examination. On Sunday, the national level education board conducted the JEE Main 2018 exams. The official notification released by CBSE says that answer keys (OMR sheets) will be released during the last week of April. The notification added that answer keys and images of response sheets (OMR sheets) will be displayed on the official website of JEE @ www.jeemain.nic.in during 24th – 27th April 2018.

The examination was conducted in both Pen and Paper based and Computer based. Unhappy with their results, the candidates can file online review application with the amount of Rs 1,000. However, the challenge against the answer keys will only be accepted through www.jeemain.nic.in up to 11:59 PM on 27/04/2018 on the payment of Rs 1,000 per question. The fee can be paid through online mode – debit/credit card. The successfully paid fee will not be refunded by the Board. However, if challenged the management will take its decision to refund the amount to candidates.

Candidates are advised to make payment in the digital mode so that it can be successfully refunded. The decision on the challenge of review application fee will be taken by the board, regarding which no communication will be entertained.

How to download the answer key for JEE Main 2018 exams:

Log on to the official website @ jeemain.nic.in

Look for the JEE MAIN 2018 answer key

Download Option

Choose Paper I or Paper II

The answer key will appear on the screen

Download & take a printout for future usage.

