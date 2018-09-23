JEE Mains 2019: The last date to make payment for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) MAIN is 01-09-2018. All the aspirants can submit the fees by 01-10-2018, 11:50 PM. For further details, all the candidates can go on the official website of the Ministry of Human Resouce Development.

JEE Main 2019: The last date to make payment for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) MAIN is 01-09-2018. All the aspirants can submit the fees by 01-10-2018, 11:50 PM. The details have announced by the official website of the Ministry of Human Resource Development. For more details, all the interested candidates can go to jeemain.nic.in/webinfo/Public/Home.aspx. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) MAIN will be carried out by the NTA from the upcoming 2019 year onwards.

The Exam was being conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) till 2018. According to the main website, this examination is applicable for admission to NITs, IIITs and CFTIs who are participating through the Central Seat Allocation Board subject. As per the conditions, the aspirant who is appearing for the examination should score at least 75% marks in the 12th-grade examination.

ALSO READ: Railway Recruitment 2018: 2,600 vacancies, apply for Trackman Posts before October 15, check eligibility

The other condition for the aspirant is he/she should be in the top 20 percentile in the 12th class examination, carried by any recognisable Boards.

There has been some relaxation to Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribes, for them qualifying marks would be 65% in the class 12th Board examination.

For further details, all the candidates can go on the official website of the Ministry of Human Resouce Development.

Besides this, other news on the left-hand side of the website is- Online Registration: 01-09-2018 to 30-09-2018 11:50 PM

Online scanned Image Uploading: 01-09-2018 to 30-09-2018 11:50 PM

Fee Payment : 01-09-2018 to 01-10-2018 11:50 PM

ALSO READ: RRB Group D Exam 2018: Railway Recruitment Board issues admit card for September 24 exam @ indianrailways.gov.in, see how to download

ALSO READ: Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) Recruitment 2018: Last date for applying to 8339 PGT, TGT posts @ kvsangathan.nic.in tomorrow

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More