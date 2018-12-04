JEE Exam requires a vast application of knowledge along with speed and accuracy. To have a speed is very important because if time isn't utilised well then you cant score good marks in the JEE examination. For better time management and efficiency here are some tips to get a decent rank in the JEE examination. Details inside

JEE Main 2019: The first stage of JEE Main 2019 exam is scheduled between January 6, 2019, to 20th January 2019. JEE Main is one of the most important exams for the students who want to be an engineer. To be a part of IIT’s/ NIT’s/IIIT’s, one must hold an acceptable rank at the JEE Main examination.

JEE Exam requires a vast application of knowledge along with speed and accuracy. To have a speed is very important because if time isn’t utilised well then you cant score good marks in the JEE examination. For better time management and efficiency here are some tips to get a decent rank in the JEE examination:

1. There are a total of 3 sections with a total of three hours, so the time has to be dedicated to each section in such a way that you score good marks in all

2. Attempt all the easy questions first, by allocating 1.5 minutes each to the question, if it takes more than that leave the question for later

3. Don’t let the easy part take more than 1.5 hours of the total duration as more questions have to be attempted for a decent score at the JEE Main examination.

4. Now, look at the questions which you left in the earlier attempt and read the questions thoroughly. Don’t allot more than 3 minutes to the difficult questions.

5. Don’t let this section take more than 30- 45 minutes as it is very important to go through the whole question paper again and see if there are no mistakes.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More