JEE Main Admit card 2019: The Joint Engineering Entrance Exam (Main) 2019 Admit Cards have been published by the National Testing Agency (NTA) through its official website today, i.e. on December 17, 2018. The NTA is conducting the JEE Mains 2019 for admission to the Engineering courses at the top Engineering institutes in the country. As per latest reports in a leading daily, the Admit Cards or Hall Tickets of JEE Main 2019 will be available for download as soon as it is released by the newly formed examination conducting authority through its official portal – nta.ac.in.

All the candidates who are appearing for the examination are advised to download the JEE Main 2019 Hall Tickets from the website by following the instructions given below.

As per the schedule released on NTA’s portal, JEE Mains 2019 will be held from January 6 till January 20 next year across the country at various examination centres. Candidates need to carry their respective admit cards to the examination hall on the day of the commencement of the JEE Main 2019.

For more information regarding the examination candidates can contact on the NTA helpline number between 10 and 5 pm for general facilitation starting from December 17, 2018, to December 23, 2018. For the convenience of the candidates, instructions to download the JEE Mains 2019 hall tickets have been given below.

How to download the Admit Card of JEE Main 2019?

Candidates need to visit the official website of NTA as mentioned above

Click on the JEE Main 2019 link

Login with the necessary credentials

Now, click on the download admit card option

On clicking, the admit card will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to go to the official website of JEE Mains and download JEE Main 2019 Admit Card: https://jeemain.nic.in/webinfo/Public/Home.aspx

