JEE Main 2019 admit card: The National Testing Agency, NTA would release the JEE Main 2019 admit card for the examination scheduled to held on December 17, 2018. The admit card will be available on the official website of JEE. The exact time for the release of the admit card is not known as of now but going by previous year’s trends the admit card is likely to be released during the afternoon today. As soon as the admit card is out, candidates can access their accounts through the link provided below:

Though the information regarding the exam date, shift and city are already available for candidates at the official website, today the examination centre would be made official and notified to the candidates.

After the release of the Admit cards today, in case any candidate is unable to access his/her account then he/she can approach the NTA helpline between 10 am to 5 pm for general facilitation from December 17, 2018, to December 23, 2018.

Candidates can mail their grievances to https://cms.onlinesbi.com/CMS/ or contact through

1800 112211, 18004253800 numbers.

If the candidates misplace their admit cards then in no case the duplicate Admit Card for JEE Main 2019 would be issued at the exam centres.

IMPORTANT POINTS TO REMEMBER

If your application is found to be incomplete or for any reason, your application is rejected then you’ll not be issued the admit card.

Candidates must know that they must show their JEE mains admit card for entry in the examination centre. Any candidate who does not possess the valid admit card shall not be permitted for the examination under any circumstances by the Centre Superintendent.

