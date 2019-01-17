JEE Main 2019 answer key: Today is the last day to challenge the JEE Main 2019 answer key posted by the NTA. According to the official notification, the students can raise objections till 11;50 pm today. The window to file objections has already been activated at the official website @ jeemain.nic.in.

The candidates who have appeared for the JEE Main 2019 are advised to submit their respective objections in the answer key as soon as possible. The examination was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from January 8 to January 12. It was only yesterday when the NTA has uploaded the answer key on JEE main 2019 website @ jeemain.nic.in. According to the official notification, the students can raise objections till 11;50 pm today. The window to file objections has already been activated for the candidates.

The candidates have to pay a sum of Rs 1,000 [per objection as the processing fee, which will be then forwarded to a panel of experts who will look into the queries and decide if the objections raised are correct. The management will reimburse the money for all the objections which will be found correct.

JEE Main 2019 answer key: Follow the below steps to raise objections:

Visit the official website @ jeemain.nic.in

Click on the link that reads ‘challenge answer key’

Log-in using application number and either date of birth or password

Applicants will get a security pin, log-in by entering the same

The applicants are then allowed to access the questions Ids and the correct options offered by NTA

Click on the questions that you found wrong

Click on the button ‘save your claims’

Upload the documents that support your claim

Make payment

Also, the applicants are required to upload only a single PDF supporting their claim, multiple files are not allowed to be uploaded.

