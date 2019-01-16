JEE Main 2019 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency has recently released the Answer Keys of the JEE or Joint Entrance Examination Main 2019 on its official website and the filing of the objection against the same is currently open. Candidates must note that the last date to raise objections at nta.ac.in against the answer key is January 17.

JEE Main 2019 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency has released the JEE or Joint Entrance Examination Main 2019 Answer Keys on its official website recently and the filing of the objection against the same is currently open through the official website of NTA. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can download the answer keys and also raise objection against every wrong answer through the website of National Testing Agency. According to the latest reports, the last date for raising objections at nta.ac.in has been scheduled for January 17.

How to raise objections for JEE Mains 2019 Answer Keys?

Candidates need to log into the official website of NTA as highlighted above

On clicking, candidates will be taken to the homepage

Here, Click on the JEE Mains 2019 link

Now, on the next page, click on the pink tab which says “Challenge Answer Key”

Candidates will be directed to a different window

Now, click on either of the option, “Through Application Number and Password” or “Through Application Number and Date of Birth”

Now, fill in all the details on the space provided

Click on the submit button

The form to raise objection against the answer keys will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Fill in all the details in the form and submit online

Take a print out for reference if necessary

Candidates must note that they may also have to pay an application fee to challenge every wrong answer key. For more details regarding the same, candidates need to visit the official website of JEE 2019 by clicking on this direct link: jeemain.nic.in

