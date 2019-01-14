JEE Main 2019 Answer Key: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Answer Keys today, on its official website - jeemain.nic.in. Candidates can now raise objections through the website.

Also, the NTA will be conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2019 in the month of April this year. Candidates can check the following instructions to download the answer keys. Also, the candidates can raise objections or file objections against any incorrect answer key through the official website of NTA. The authority will soon release the notification for the filing of the objections through JEE official website soon.

Candidates can download the answer key with the help of the following steps:

Log into the official website – jeemain.nic.in

On the homepage, search for the link that reads, “JEE Main 2019” and click on it

Now, click on the Answer Key download link

A pdf will open on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out of it for reference

Click on this direct link to go to the official website of National Testing Agency (NTA) and know how to raise objections: https://jeemain.nic.in/webinfo/Public/Home.aspx

