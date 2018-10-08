JEE Mains 2019: The registration process for the upcoming JEE main 2018 has just ended and now the application correction process has begun on the official website - jeemain.nic.in. Candidates can log in to the website and open the user portal to make corrections before the given deadline.

JEE Mains 2019: The examination conducting authority of JEE main 2018 has closed the application process for the same on September 30th, 2018. However, according to the latest updates in a leading daily, the JEE Main 2018 application correction process has begun on the official website – jeemain.nic.in. Candidates who have submitted their applications can now log in to the website and make corrections to their respective application forms before the closure of the same.

The JEE was conducted by the CBSE till 2018 however from next year or 2019, the Engineering Entrance Examination will be conducted by the newly formed examination conducting authority of India, National Testing Agency (NTA).

The National Testing Agency will be releasing the JEE Main 2019 Admit Card on its official website on December 17, 2018. Candidates can download the admit cards/call letters from the scheduled date by logging into the website of NTA.

How to make corrections in the JEE Main 2019 Application?

Log in to the official website of JEE Main 2019 – jee.nic.in Search for the notification that says, ‘Make Application correction’ click on it Read the details and follow the instructions Log in to the User Portal and Open the application form Make the changes wherever necessary and save Finally, submit the application and take a print out of the same for future reference

The candidates can click on this link to directly make corrections in their respective application forms online: https://www.nta.ac.in/SearchAllottedCenter

