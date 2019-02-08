JEE Main 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the upcoming Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2019 and the application process for the same is all set to be opened through the official website of the NTA. According to a notification released on the official website of JEE Main, the online application will be available for candidates soon. Interested and eligible candidate are advised to keep an eye on the official website – https://jeemain.nic.in for details regarding the examination.
Meanwhile, the examination conducting authority had released the results of the first JEE (Main) examination of Paper-2 on January 31, 2019. The examination was conducted by NTA on January 8, 2019.
How to check the notification on the official website?
- Log in to the official website as mentioned above
- On the homepage, there will be a link visible which reads, “Online Application for JEE Main April 2019 will be available soon”
- Click on the same
- The candidates will be taken to the next page
- Read the details and start applying online
How to apply online for JEE Main 2019?
- Log into the official website of the NTA
- Click on the JEE link
- Now, candidates will be taken to the next window
- Here, click on the register online option and fill in all the details
- After registering yourself, use the login details to lo in to access the application form
- Now, click on the online application option
- Fill in all the details and upload the necessary scanned supporting documents
- Make application fee payment online
- Keep a copy of the receipt
- Take a print out of the application form for future reference
