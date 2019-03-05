JEE Main 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination this year for which the application process is going to be closed on March 7, 2019, through the website - jeemain.nic.in. Candidates must log into the website and check the details of the examination before applying online.

JEE Main 2019: The online application process for the upcoming JEE or Joint Entrance Examination 2019 is all set to close through the official website – jeemain.nic.in. According to reports, the application process had started long back and the last date for submission of the online application form for the engineering entrance examination is March 7, 2019. Candidates who have not yet submitted their filled up application form may do the same before the closure of the process through the NTA JEE official website.

Moreover, the examination conducting authority has also released a notification for the EWS candidates who are willing to appear in the examination. Candidates must check the notification fr more details regarding the JEE Application process.

Direct link to download EWS Notification: https://jeemain.nic.in/WebInfo/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=34&iii=Y

How to apply for JEE Main 2019?

1. Log into the official website of NTA JEE – jeemain.nic.in

2. Search for the registration link on the homepage

3. Click on the link and fill in the details

4. Click on the ‘Submit’ button

5. An Id and password will be generated

6. Login to the user portal with the credentials

7. Fill in the application form

8. Upload supporting documents

9. Upload signature and image

10. Make application fee payment

11. Finally, submit the application form and take a print out of the confirmation page for reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of JEE Main 2019 and apply online: Online Application form

