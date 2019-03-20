JEE Main 2019 April Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) from April 7 onwards. The admit card will be released from today that is, March 20 onwards. The interested candidates are requested to visit the official website jeemain.nic.in.

JEE Main 2019 April Exam: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) will begin from April 7 onwards. Conducted by the National Testing Agency, the JEE (Mains) April examination Admit card will be released today that is March 20 on the official website. The interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website jeemain.nic.in to download their admit card from March 20 onwards. The venue, time etc will be mentioned on the hall tickets. The examination that is Paper I and Paper II will be conducted during the duration of three-hour exam. It will be conducted online. Paper-I will consist of questions related to engineering courses. Paper-II will consist of questions related to architecture courses.

JEE Main will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will begin at 9:30 am. While the afternoon shift will begin at 2:30 pm. As per the official notification, the interested candidates should take a print out on an A4 sized sheet. If the candidates are not bringing their hall ticket to the hall will not be allowed to enter. The NTA score will be considered for the admission to undergraduate programs in NITs, IIITs, Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), etc.

As per the latest released notice by NTA for JEE Main April exam, the JEE Main April Exam dates have slightly been changed due to the Lok Sabha Election dates.

Important Instruction



1. The applicants who appeared for JEE Main 2019 in January are also required to download the new admit cards. It is to be noted that the centre may or may not the same.

2. Reporting time is also available on the admit card. It should be followed strictly without fail.

3. Similarly to January, the JEE Main 2019 examination will be conducted across multiple shifts.

4. Candidates who are appearing in the month of April will be required to fill the form. They also have to pay the application fee as required for all the candidates. However, there is no exemption in the fees.

5. Candidates who havent’s registered for EWS category in the allotted time will not be able to avail the reservation.

As they will be considered under the general or unreserved category.

Out of the total appearing candidates, around 70 per cent of the students will be re-appearing for the examination.

