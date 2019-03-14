JEE Main 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducting the JEE Mains 2019 in the month of April has released the examination dates on the official website, jeemain.nic.in. The interested candidates are requested to check the dates on the official website. The Election Commission announced the dates of the General Election, 11, 18, 23 and 29 April 2019 as well as on 6, 12 and 19 May 2019. As per the official notification, the examination will be conducted on April 07, 2019 to April 20, 2019.

JEE Main 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE main 2019 April Examination Dates 2019 on the official website jeemain.nic.in. As per the official notification mentioned, the examination will be conducted between April 07, 2019 to April 20, 2019. The Election Commission announced the dates of the General Election, 11, 18, 23 and 29 April 2019 as well as on 6, 12 and 19 May 2019. Accordingly, the dates for the JEE (Main) April 2019 is below announced under as follows: Paper-2 (B.Arch./B.Planning) will be held on April 7, 2019 and Paper-1 (B.E./B.Tech) Paper-2 (B.Arch./B.Planning) will be conducted on April 7, 2019.

The application process for April session began on March 11 and it will end on March 15, 2019. The eligible candidates are requested to apply the same through the official website. The interested candidates who belonged to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota, approved by the government, recently, released a notification which will be applicable for all the benefits.

The candidates who applied for the said quota will also have to appear for the original documents in order to prove their claims. It will be applied only when the candidate take admission. According to the latest notification, the family income less than Rs 8 lakh per annum are eligible for the EWS quota. Since every education institution is asked for EWS quota, it will also include central institutes and IITs, therefore, an additional number of seats, and the candidates qualifying the examination can be expected.

The NTA also announced that the JEE Mains Admit Card 2019 for April examination will be uploaded on the official portal of the examination- www.jeemain.nic.in. on March 20, 2019.

Duration of the examination



The candidates will have to appear for a duration of three hours. Paper-1 will be conducted in two shifts; the morning shift will begin from 9:30 am and will conclude at 12:30 pm. While the afternoon shift will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Paper 2 will be held in one shift.

The students who applied for the JEE Main April 2019 examination can check the exact date and shift of the examination from their respective admit cards. For further details, the interested candidates are advised to visit the official portal of the examination. The link of the official notification released by the NTA is provided below for future reference.

Check official notification here

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More