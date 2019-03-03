JEE Main 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a notification for EWS category candidates appearing for JEE Main January and April 2019 examinations. The official notification reads that the candidates, who fall under the EWS category, may mention the same in the official application form between March 11 to March 15.

JEE Main 2019: JEE Main January and April 2019 Examination candidates, who fall under Economically weaker sections (EWS) category, may mention the category in the online application form between March 11 to 15, 2019. The notification has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for EWS category candidates. The online application form will be available for the candidates @jeemain.nic.in.

The official notification released by the authority reads that the candidates, who fall under the EWS category as per the certificate issued by competent authority, will be able to mention the category in the online application form for JEE (Main) January 2019 and April 2019 Examinations. The last date for the candidates to identify themselves as belonging to the EWS category for the examinations is March 15.

The candidates do not have to upload their EWS certificates on the official website while filing the forms. However, it will be required while applying for JEE (Advanced). It is to be noted that the deadline for the online application process for JEE Main Examinations for January and April examinations is March 7, 2019.

Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main is a national level undergraduate engineering entrance exam. Conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE), the examinations is a gateway for admissions to B.Tech and B.E courses in 31 NITs, 23 IITs and 23 CFTIs.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More