JEE Main 2019: The Central Seat Allocation Board launched the registration process for Special round 2019, candidates must register @csab.nic.in

JEE Main 2019: The Central Seat Allocation Board recently started the registration process for CSAB Special Round 2019. Engineering aspirants who have cleared the JEE Main 2019 exam and are willing to take admission to IIITs, NITs and GFTIs can enroll in the registration process. To register themselves candidates can register through the official website of CSAB or click on the link @csab.nic.in to visit directly.

Candidates must know that the registration process will only be done through online mode, and during the registration, process candidates must pay the fees. However, the counseling process to be held on July 27, 2019. Candidates will be allotted seats through the counseling process, which will be based on the candidate’s scores.

Also Read: ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019 declared at icsi.edu, check CS foundation result June 2019 online @ icsi.edu

Follow the steps to register for CSAB counseling special round process:

Step 1: Click on the link @csab.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page under Home.

Step 3: Click on the generated link, CSAB Special Rounds Registration and Choice Filling

Step 4: A new webpage will appear.

Step 5: Candidates must fill JEE application number, password, enter security pin and security pin.

Step 6: Click on the submit button.

Step 7: Candidates must download the details form or take a hard copy of it for further references.

Important dates

CSAB Special Round 2019 Registration July 25 to 27, 2019

Payment of Participation Fee and Choice Filling July 25 to 27, 2019

Special round 1 Seat allotment result July 28, 2019

Accepting and surrender of allotted sets July 29 to 30, 2019

Special round 2 seat allotment result August 1, 2019

Institute reporting (In Person) August 2 to 5, 2019

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App