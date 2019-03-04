JEE Main 2019: A notification has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for candidates belonging to Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category on the official website of JEE Main 2019. Candidates can check the details of the same now by logging into - jeemain.nic.in.

JEE Main 2019: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2019 will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in April this year and the registration for the same is currently open on the official website of NTA. However, according to the latest updates, the examination conducting authority has released a notification for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category candidates through the official website – jeemain.nic.in. Candidates who belong to the EWS category can now download the notification and check the details before submitting their online application.

Direct link to download the EWS category Notification: JEE (Main) 2019- Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) Category Candidates.

Meanwhile, candidates will have to check all the necessary details regarding the JEE Main Exam 2019 and also download the notification by following the instructions given below before applying for the examination.

How to check the Public Notice for EWS category candidates?

1. Log into the official website of NTA or JEE Main 2019 as mentioned above

2. Click on the JEE Main 2019 link

3. Candidates will be taken to the JEE page

4. Here, to the left-hand side of the page, click on the EWS category Notice displayed on the page

5. On clicking, candidates will be directed to a PDF

6. Download the pdf and take a print out of the pdf notice and go through the same carefully

Here is the direct link to download the notification: https://jeemain.nic.in/WebInfo/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=34&iii=Y

