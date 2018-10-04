JEE Main 2019: The National Testing Agency is all set to conduct the upcoming Joint Entrance Examination next year and the schedule for the same is expected to be released on the official website tomorrow, i.e. on October 5, 2018.

JEE Main 2019: The upcoming Joint Entrance Exam is going to be conducted by the newly formed examination conducting authority, National Testing Agency (NTA) and the dates, shift details for the same is expected to be released by the agency tomorrow, i.e. October 5, 2018, on the official website – jeemain.nic.in. Candidates who wish to appear for the examination next year cab check the above-mentioned details as soon as it releases on the website.

The first phase examination has been scheduled to be conducted from January 6 to January 20, 2019 for which the admit card will be published on the official website on December 17, 2018. Candidates can start downloading the same by following the steps given below:

How to download the JEE Main 2019 Admit Card/Hall Ticket?

Visit the official website of JEE Main 2019 Search for the JEE Main 2019 Admit card link Click on the same Candidates will be directed to a different window Here, enter the registration number and other necessary details and submit On submitting, the admit card will appear on the screen of your computer Download the same and take a print out for future reference

JEE Main 2019: Choice-based exam dates

The examination will go on for many days and this year students will have the option to choose a date. It has also been reported by a leading daily that if a student appears for the JEE (Main) and NEET twice, only the best score from the two scores will be taken into account.

JEE Main 2019: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who have secured at least 75% in Class 12 board or Intermediate exams or a place among the top 20 percentile of the Boards are eligible for JEE main or advanced. However, SC and ST category candidates are eligible with minimum 65%.

