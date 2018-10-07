JEE Main 2019: The National Testing Agency has released the date and shifts details for the upcoming Joint Entrance Examination next year and on the official website. Candidates appearing for the exam can check the details by logging into the website - nta.ac.in.

The JEE Main 2019 date and shift details can be accessed by logging into the official website of NTA and jeemain.nic.in.

The JEE Main 2019 exam will be conducted by IIT Madras in various shifts from January 6 to January 20, 2019, which will be computer-based. According to a statement released on the exam websites, the date and shift details of the examination was supposed to be released on October 5, 2018, and as per the notification the NTA has released the details on time.

How to check the date and shift details on the official website?

Log in to the official website – nta.ac.in, jeemain.nic.in Search for the JEE Main 2019 date and shift schedule link on the homepage Click on the same Candidates will be directed to a different page Download the PDF Take a print out of the same

Meanwhile, the Joint Entrance Exam was earlier conducted by the CBSE or Central Board of Secondary Education. However, the responsibilities for conducting higher educational competitive examination has now been bestowed upon the newly formed examination conducting authority, NTA or National Testing Agency.

