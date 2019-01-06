JEE Main 2019: JEE examination is all set to take place on Sunday, January 8, 2019. Before the examination, there must be a lot of questions regarding the instructions, do's and don'ts for the entrance examination. Check out the article to know more about the same.

JEE Main 2019: The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) is all set to take place on Tuesday, January 8 at 9 am by National Test Agency. The examinations are all set to be conducted in two sessions from January 8 to 20, 2019. Over 9.5 lakh candidates have been registered for the examination this year. This is the first time ever Engineering entrance test will be conducted in winters.

Following are the important instructions for the candidates:

National Testing Agency (NTA) as suggested that there is no formal dress code for the candidates who is conducting the examination. Earlier, according to the CBSE, only light sleeves and lose clothes were allowed for the exam. The CBSE used to conduct the exam until 2018.

Certain documents are necessary to carry. A print out of admit card, and passport size photograph are necessary to carry for the candidates.

An original and photocopy of identity proof is also needed. A clear photo of the candidate such as PAN card, driving license, voter ID, passport, Aadhaar card, etc are some of the required documents along with them in the exam hall.

Candidates need to appear well in advance for proper security tests.

We have listed a few Do’s and Dont’s for the candidates

Do’s

Admit Card: The candidates need to download a coloured A4 sized printout of admit card from the official website – jeemain.nic.in

Passport size photo: On the attendance sheet of the examination centre, at least one passport size photograph is required to paste it. It should be the same as the one uploaded with the online application form.

Important documents: Candidates need to carry an original and photocopy of identity proof. All the proofs should carry a clear photo of the candidate such as PAN card, driving license, voter ID, passport, Aadhaar card, etc.

PWD category: The PwD category candidates should carry a certificate issued by the competent authority. However, they will not be eligible for the relaxation provided under the category.

Don’ts

1) Stationery including pen, paper, pencil, pencil box etc are not allowed inside the exam hall.

2) Invalid ID cards issued by schools/ colleges/ universities/coaching centres are not allowed. Eatables and water are not allowed inside the examination hall, not even in transparent packing.

4) Candidates will neither be allowed to wear nor carry any type of watch including electronic watches with facilities of a calculator. Moreover, any metallic item or electronic gadgets/ devices are also not allowed in the exam hall.

5) Photocopies or images stored in the mobile phones will not be accepted as valid identity cards. The candidates need to carry original id proofs with them.

6) Aadhaar enrollment receipt without Aadhaar numbers is also barred.

Items including the mobile phone, earphone, microphone, pager, calculator, docu-pen, slide rules, log tables, camera, tape recorder are also banned.

