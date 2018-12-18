JEE Main 2019 examination will be conducted by the National Testing Agency for the very first time. The candidates who are going to sit for the examination this year should be very alert about all the notifications dropped by the authorities. Keeping a regular check on the official website can make it easier. It is one of the most important examinations for engineering aspirants all over India and so they should keep special attention on every do's and donts of it.

JEE Main 2019 examination will be conducted by the National Testing Agency for the very first time. The candidates who are going to sit for the examination this year should be very alert about all the notifications dropped by the authorities. Keeping a regular check on the official website can make it easier. It is one of the most important examinations for engineering aspirants all over India and so they should keep special attention on every do’s and donts of it.

These days the dress code for examinations are getting strict and many students are not even allowed to give an examination if they don’t follow the prescribed dress code. Also, special care should be given as to what the candidates can carry and what they cannot. The authorities released the admit cards yesterday and all the students are advised to read it carefully and go by the instructions to avoid any issue.

The aspirants should note that wearing a watch in the examination hall is not allowed. They should also avoid wearing belts. The students who will be wearing long sleeves clothes and shoes which have pockets need to get it checked thoroughly before entering. The students are advised to avoid any piece of clothing that has metal or metal parts. Also, no jewellery pieces or accessory will be allowed.

The students who are planning to wear shoes and socks at the exam should know that they will have to step aside while checking and open them to make sure they have not hid anything inside it. Any garment with deep pockets should be avoided. As per the recommendations, it will be preferable if students come in sandals and slippers.

The basic guidelines only reflect that students should not wear anything that would arise the need of suspecting or too strict checking. Any complicated style of clothing or even unusual hairstyles can lead to wastage of time in checking.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More