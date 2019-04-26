JEE Main 2019: Not all who clear JEE Mains are eligible for JEE Advanced because the latter has eligibility criteria which is based on the percentage set under JEE advanced cut-off. The Mains result will be out by April 30, 2019 on jeemain.nic.in

JEE Main 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already announced that it will be declaring the result for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2019 by April 30 on its official website jeemain.nic.in. JEE Main is the preliminary exam for JEE Advanced which is basically the entrance exam for admission to Indian Institue of Technology (IIT) and other premier technological institutions in the country. Although one should know that not everyone who clears the JEE Main is eligible for JEE Advanced.

For JEE advanced, candidates scoring rank in top 2,45,000 will be eligible to sit for the exam. The ranks scored in JEE Main 2019 will be announced alongside with JEE Advanced 2019 result by the NTA. Candidates are given admission based on the marks scored in JEE Advanced.

JEE Main 2019: Percentage-wise eligibility

The percentage of candidates from various categories to be shortlisted include:

4% for EWS category 27% for OBC-NCL 15% for SC 7.5% for ST 46.5 for all

The aforementioned four categories have 5% reservation for PwD candidates, as has been mentioned in the official notification too.

JEE Main 2019: JEE Advanced Eligibility

Number of attempts: A candidate should have sat for the class 12 exam for the first time in either 2018 or 2019. No candidate is allowed to sit for the exam for more than two years

Age Limit: Candidates should be born on or before October 1, 1994. Relaxation of five years in age limit for candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD categories

The JEE Advanced will be conducted by IIT Roorkee in two papers, the first one will be in the morning from 9 am to 2 pm while the second will commence at 2 pm and will last will 5 pm. The Mains exam was concluded on April 12 and the JEE Main score is accepted by the private and government colleges which means, all those who clear the JEE Main will be eligible for Undergraduate (UG) courses. The cut-off, though, varies from college to college.

JEE Main 2019: How to check once the result is out

1. Visit the official website of

2. Click on the result link

3. Fill up the registration number and Roll no

4. Click on the submit button

5. The result will appear on the Computer screen

6. Download the result and take out the print out for future reference.

