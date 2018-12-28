Indian Institutes of Technology is a dream come true for all the engineering aspirants. To pursue a successful career as an engineer, IIT is considered the best institution to start with. But, it is one of the most difficult entrance examinations which needs hardcore preparations to crack. Here is the list of important books subject-wise!

As we know, IIT JEE Mains 2019 examination is a few steps away now, the students have already started gearing up to clear the entrance. Heavy hard-work and concept is the only key to crack this entrance. To make it easier for all the students, we have brought the list of most important books that will help you to crack the entrance examination.

Important books for Physics:

1. Concepts of Physica Vol I and II by H.C.Verma

2. Problems in General Physics by I.E. Irodov

3. Fundamentals of Physics byHalliday, Resnick & Walker

4. Aptitude Test Problems in Physics by Krotov

5. Objective questions on physics by D.C. Pandey ( Arihant Publications)

Important books for Mathematics:

1. Maths XI & XII by R.D. Sharma

2. Trigonometry by S. L. Loney

3. Co-ordinate Geometry by S. L. Loney

4. Higher Algebra by Hall Knight

5. Problems in Calculus of One Variable by I.A. Maron

6. Algebra by Arihant

7. Differential Calculus by Arihant

8. Integral Calculus by Arihant

9. Complete Mathematics for JEE Main 2015 by

Tata McGraw Hill (TMH)

Important books for Physical Chemistry:

1. Chemistry XI, XII by

NCERT

2. Physical Chemistry by O.P. Tandon

3. Numerical Chemistry by P.Bahadur(G.R.Bathla & Sons)

4. University Chemistry by Bruce H. Mahan

5. Physical Chemistry by P.W.Atkins

6. Numerical Chemistry by R.C. Mukharjee

Important books for Organic Chemistry:

1. Organic Chemistry by Morrison Boyd

2. Organic Chemistry by Arihant Prakashan

3. Organic Chemistry by Solomons

4. Organic Chemistry Volume 1 by I. L. Finar

Important books for Inorganic Chemistry

1. Chemistry XI & XII by NCERT

2. Concise Inorganic Chemistry for JEE Main/Advanced by J. D Lee

3. Inorganic Chemistry by O.P. Tandon

