JEE Main 2019: The registration process for the forthcoming JEE Main 2019 or Joint Entrance Examination will be closed today, i.e. on September 30th, 2018. Those who have not yet submitted their application form are advised to log in to the official website of National Testing Agency or NTA, the newly formed examination conducting authority. As per reports, the closure of the application process for the examination has been scheduled for today.

Moreover, there will be heavy traffic on the official website today. So candidates are advised not to lose patience if the site does not work properly. They should keep trying till their application submission process is complete at https://nta.ac.in/.

Candidates should also note that there is no other process for submission of applications other than through the online mode or the official website of NTA. If candidates fail to submit their application by today, they will not be able to appear for the scheduled examination.

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for JEE Mains 2019:

Log in to the official website of NTA – nta.ac.in On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘JEE Main 2019’ Candidates will be directed to a different page Here click on the option to fill up the application form Now, click on the Apply for JEE Mains option Read all the details on the page and proceed to Apply online Fill in the details in the form and submit Take a print out of the application form for future reference

To go to the official website directly and apply online, click on this link: https://nta.ac.in/

