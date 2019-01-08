JEE Main 2019: One of the most important entrance exam, JEE Main 2019, which will shape your career, will start taking place from tomorrow. It is a time for most people to solve sample papers, mock test papers and immerse yourself in the revision in order to clear out concepts and important sessions, chapter, last minute look into the keynotes.

Revise the most important chapters, concepts that one believes will surely come in in the exam. Once again, go through the key concepts which you already know and solve as many problems based on those. Don’t attempt to read or understand any new topics at this point of time since doing this will only create unnecessary confusion and will also affect the moral, preparedness of the already prepared concepts and unwanted panic. Discuss with friends in order to know what the important topics are and if there is time, take a look at them but don’t try to put your brains into them if they create more confusion. Take a look at last year’s exam, key questions, pattern and important topics which had composed last year’s paper. Take a good sleep before and don’t panic during the exam. Keep your thought process unhampered with the surroundings and try to give your best to crack the entrance.

