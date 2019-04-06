JEE Main 2019: National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Main 2019 exam Paper 2 from tomorrow. The examination will be held from 9:30 AM onwards and below are the important details for JEE Main 2019 paper 2.

JEE Main 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the JEE Main 2019 exam. The examination will begin from tomorrow, April 7 and the exam governing body will conduct the JEE Main 2019 exam paper 2 in 2 shifts– 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The JEE Main 2019 paper 1 will be held on April 08, 09, 10 and 12, 2019. The candidates who are set to attempt the examination can follow the guidelines given below for the JEE Main 2019 exam.

The JEE Main exam 2019 paper 2 will be divided into 3 parts. Part 1 is the mathematics section, Part 2 is the Aptitude section and the Part 3 consist the Drawing section.

The candidates need to attempt Part 1 and 2 in the online mode, while part 3 will be conducted in the offline mode. The examiner will provide the sheets for the drawing questions.

The candidates need to carry their geometry sets, colours, the rest of the stationery. The JEE Paper 2 will be of 390 marks and the paper will consist of 82 questions. The examination will be held for 3 hours.

The part 1 (Mathematics) consists 30 questions for 120 marks, part 2 (Aptitude section) will have 50 questions of 200 marks and the part 3 (drawing section) will be of 70 marks asking 2 questions.

Candidates will be allowed to enter the examination hall with their valid photo id proof, a passport sized photograph and the JEE Main 2019 Admit Card.

The candidates are advised to reach the examination hall an hour before the exam time to avoid the last minute rush and it will help them to find their seat before the exam starts.

