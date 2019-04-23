JEE Main 2019: JEE Main result is an important score to get admission to NITs, IIT's, CFT's and the private institutes of Engineering and architecture courses. Meanwhile, the cut-off points will also be released on the same date for the candidates to qualify for JEE Main exam.

JEE Main 2019: NTA to declare the results on this date, here's how to check

JEE Main 2019: NTA to declare the results on this date, here’s how to check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main by the last week of April. Students can check their results online through the official website @jeemain.nic.in. As per reports, the results for JEE Main 2019 will be declared by this month only.

As per officials, over 9 lakh candidates have appeared in the JEE Main exam 2019 who are waiting for the JEE Main result 2019 to be declared by the NTA. Candidates who qualify the examination will be eligible for admissions into the top engineering Institutes in the country such as Indian Institute of Technology or IIT’s.

How to check:

1. Visit the official website of @jeemain.nic.in

2. Click on the result link

3. Fill up the registration number and Roll no

4. Click on the submit button

5. The result will appear on the Computer screen

6. Download the result and take out the print out for future reference

Important points:

In cases of a tie, or two students scoring the same percentage score, preference will be given to the candidate who has scored highest in mathematics. In case of a further tie, preference will be given to physics and if the case of a further tie, the preference will be given to chemistry.

JEE Main result is an important score to get admission to NITs, IIT’s, CFT’s and the private institutes of Engineering and architecture courses. Meanwhile, the cut-off points will also be released on the same date for the candidates to qualify for JEE Main exam.

For Category Candidates:

The NTA has reopened link for candidates to make correction in category related issues in their application. The students under the said category can apply for the same under the economically weaker section.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App