JEE MAIN 2019: The National Testing Agency or NTA, which is the newly formed examination conducting authority for higher education in India, has released the online mock test for Paper I and Paper II of the upcoming Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main 2019 to be conducted by the agency.
ALSO READ: UPPSC Lecturer Exam 2017 Admit Card issued @ uppsc.up.nic.in, check how to download
Candidates who have registered themselves for the examination can now avail the mock test by visiting the official website of National Testing Agency – nta.ac.in. The JEE Mains 2019 examination has been scheduled to be conducted by the agency from January 6 to January 20, 2019
ALSO READ: IIM CAT 2018: Last date for application submission extended @ iimcat.ac.in, check when
How to download the JEE Main 2019 mock test:
- At first, log into the official website of National Testing Agency or NTA – nta.ac.in.
- At the top of the homepage look for the link ‘Mock Test’ link and click on it
- Candidates will be directed to a different page
- Here, fill in all the necessary credentials and agree to instructions
- Now the JEE Main Mock Test 2019 can be taken
ALSO READ: KVS Recruitment 2018: 5193 vacancies, application process to close soon @ kvsangathan.nic.in
Leave a Reply