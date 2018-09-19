JEE 2019 Mock Test: The mock test link for JEE MAIN 2019 Paper I and Paper II has been activated on the official website of NTA, Candidates can access the same by logging into nta.ac.in. The JEE Mains 2019 is going to be held from January 6, 2019.

JEE MAIN 2019: The National Testing Agency or NTA, which is the newly formed examination conducting authority for higher education in India, has released the online mock test for Paper I and Paper II of the upcoming Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main 2019 to be conducted by the agency.

Candidates who have registered themselves for the examination can now avail the mock test by visiting the official website of National Testing Agency – nta.ac.in. The JEE Mains 2019 examination has been scheduled to be conducted by the agency from January 6 to January 20, 2019

How to download the JEE Main 2019 mock test:

At first, log into the official website of National Testing Agency or NTA – nta.ac.in. At the top of the homepage look for the link ‘Mock Test’ link and click on it Candidates will be directed to a different page Here, fill in all the necessary credentials and agree to instructions Now the JEE Main Mock Test 2019 can be taken

