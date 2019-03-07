JEE Main 2019: The online registration process for the second JEE Main will end today, March 7, 2019. The Class 12 students who are planning to apply are advised to visit the official website @ jeemain.nic.in as soon as possible. The admit cards for the examination will be available to download from March 18, 2019.

JEE Main 2019: The online registration process for the second JEE Main will end today, March 7, 2019. The Class 12 students who are planning to apply are advised to visit the official website @ jeemain.nic.in as soon as possible. This year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the JEE Main exam, which is scheduled to be held across various centres in the country from April 7 to April 20, 2019. Earlier, it was the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) that used to conduct the JEE examination till 2018.

The admit cards for the examination will be available to download from March 18, 2019. The candidates who will crack the examination can apply for different engineering and architecture courses at Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) across India.

JEE Main 2019 registration: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Apply for JEE (Main) April 2019′

Those who did not apply for the January exam should click at ‘proceed to apply’ under ‘fresh candidates register’ else continue on ‘proceed to apply’ under ‘registered candidates log-in’

Step 3: Submit all the necessary details as required’carefully

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: Once the application process completed, download it, and take a print out for further reference.

JEE Main 2019: Important dates

JEE Main II: Commences from April 7

Online submission of application forms: February 8 to March 7, 2019

Downloading of admit cards: March 18, 2019

Dates of examination: April 7 to April 20, 2019 (8 different sittings and candidate can choose any one)

Declaration of results: April 30, 2019

