JEE Main April 2019: The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE 2019 registration process for April 2019 examination will be closed on March 7th this year. Interested and eligible candidates may fill the application form available on its official website - jeemain.nic.in before the closure of the application process.

JEE Main April 2019: The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2019 application or registration process will be closed on March 7th through the official website of JEE-Mains 2019 – jeemain.nic.in. The candidates who are willing to appear in the examination may fill the application form through the official website before the closure of the process. The JEE or Joint Entrance Exam 2019 will be held in April 2019 from 6th to 20th of the month. JEE Main 2019 results will be announced on April 30, 2019 on the official website of JEE Main by NTA.

Candidates who want to be registered for JEE Main April 2019 examination can follow the steps given below to register themselves:

1. Visit the official website of JEE Main – jeemain.nic.in

2. Now, click on the ‘online application process link’ on the homepage of JEE Main and wait for the page to download

3. Fill in the application form and submit the necessary details as asked by clicking on the ‘Submit’ button

4. Once the application process is completed, download it, and take the print out for further reference

Candidates must also note that better NTA score, between JEE Main 2019 January and JEE Main 2019 April session would be considered for the final JEE Main rank this year. Candidates will be short-listed for the JEE advanced 2019 examination on the basis of the JEE Main 2019 Rank. The candidates who are registered for JEE Main 2019 April will be able to download admit cards for the exam from March 18, 2019 through the official website given above. Moreover, any candidates of any age group can appear for JEE Main 2019 April examination.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More