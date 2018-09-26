JEE Main 2019: The registration process for the upcoming JEE Mains is all set to be closed on the official website of NTA. Candidates can submit their applications through nta.ac.in. Check steps below and know how to apply here.

JEE Main 2019: The National testing Agency or NTA is all to conduct the Joint Entrance examination for the first time and as per reports the registration process for the JEE Main examination is going end through the official of NTA i.e. at nta.ac.in. Candidates who have not yet submitted their filled up applications can do so before the closure of the application process.

ALSO READ: CAT 2018 application process closes today @ iimcat.ac.in, apply before 5:00PM

Meanwhile, the online application fees for the registration can be paid till October 1, 2018. It has also been reported that the candidates can edit their filled up the application or make certain corrections to their forms if necessary from October 8 till October 14, 2018. The JEE Main exam is slated to be conducted in the month of January next year. Earlier the JEE examination was conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education but now NTA has been formed to conducting all the higher education competitive examination in the country.

ALSO READ: RRB Group D exam 2018 Bhopal: Railway board postpones exams, check details @ rrbbpl.nic.in

Candidates can check the following steps to apply for JEE Mains 2019:

Visit the official website of NTA – nta.ac.in On top of the Homepage, click on the tab that reads, ‘JEE Main 2019’ Candidates will be directed to a different page Here click on the option to fill up the application form Now, click on the Apply for JEE Mains option Read all the details on the page and proceed to Apply online Fill in the details in the form And submit Take a print out of the application form for future reference

To go to the official website directly and apply online, click on this link: https://nta.ac.in/

ALSO READ: SSC Recruitment: SI, ASI Option Form for Delhi Police, CAPFs and CISF exam 2017 released @ ssc.nic.in, download now

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More