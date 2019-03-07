JEE Mains 2019: The JEE Mains examination, conducted by National Testing Agency, the online application process for the second attempt will end today at the official website, jeemain.nic.in. The examination is scheduled to be conducted in the month of April. Those who want to apply for the same can register on the official website.

JEE Main 2019: Eligibility criteria

A Class 12th pass student can appear for the examination. However, a 12th/ qualifying examination in 2016 or before in such examination in 2020 or later are not eligible to appear in JEE Main April 2019.

JEE Main 2019: Here are the following steps to follow

Step 1: Go to the official website jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘online application process link’ on the homepage

Step 4: Submit all the required necessary details

Step 5: Click on option ‘Submit’

Step 6: Once the application form is completed. Download the form. Take out a print out for future use.

JEE Main 2019: Important dates

JEE Main 2019 paper 2 starts from April 7

Download admit cards: March 18, 2019

Dates of examination: April 7 to April 20, 2019 (8 different settings and candidate can choose any one)

Result declare: April 30, 2019

JEE Main 2019: Paper pattern

The examination pattern which is similar to the JEE Main January 2019 exam. The mock tests will be made available on the NTA website and designated Test Practice Centers (TPCs).

JEE Main exam

It is conducted for the admission to IIITs, NITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) and State Funded Technical Institutes (SFTIs).

