As per the fresh notification issued, the online process of application submission for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January 2019 will be ending in two days, September 30, 2018. The notification is to alert the interested candidates that shouldn’t be waiting for the last day to apply as the traffic on the official site increases that later ends up bringing the site down and thus stalling the process. In order to avoid the last minute hassle, all the interested candidates are requested to fill the online application for JEE Main 2019 at the earliest.

While applying for JEE (Main) 2019, the candidates have to select the ‘ONLINE’ category because if the Application Form is filed in other than the online mode, it will get rejected. A candidate is required to fill only one application.

As per the latest information, The online registration for JEE main will end on September 30, 2018. The candidates will be given the admit cards on December 17, 2018. The JEE Main exam will be held on January 6, 2019, and the result of the same will be announced on January 31, 2019.

As per reports, from this year the major examinations like JEE, NEET UGC-NET, CMAT, GPAT and many others will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA).

The candidates can submit their online applications by logging onto NTA’s website www.jeemain.nic.in. The following examination — JEE Main — will be held twice before the admission in the next academic session begins.

Here are some important dates for the candidates to remember:

