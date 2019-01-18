JEE Main 2019: The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2019 was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the answer keys of the same has been recently released at jeemain.nic.in. Candidates can check the result by following the instructions given below through the official website of NTA.

JEE Main 2019 result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2019 recently and the result of the same is likely to be released on the official website of NTA JEE by the end week of January. According to reports, the JEE Main 2019 result will be out by January 31, 2019. candidates who have appeared for the examination this year and are eagerly waiting for their result can check how to download the result from the website – jeemain.nic.in by following the instructions given below.

Moreover, the answer keys of the JEE Main 2019 was recently published on the official website of NTA. Candidates can also check the same and download the answer keys. The Agency had also opened the process for filing of the objections against the wrong or unsatisfactory answer keys by the candidates through its official website and the window for raising of objections is soon going to close. For more information, candidates can log into the website of JEE.

How to download the JEE Main 2019 Exam Result?

Candidates need to log into the official website of JEE or jeemain.nic.in

Now, search for the link that reads, “JEE Main 2019 Exam Result” click on it

The candidates will be directed to a different window

Here, enter the details like your roll number and click on submit

The JEE Main 2019 result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Click on this direct link to check the notification regarding the release of the JEE Main 2019 result and answer keys: https://jeemain.nic.in/webinfo/Public/Home.aspx

